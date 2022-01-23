Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Scott Conway played a leading role in the Giants' away win

Belfast Giants came from a goal down to get their Elite League title bid back on track with a 4-1 away win over Guildford Flames.

Levi Cable gave the hosts a first-period lead before strikes from Jordan Boucher and Scott Conway in the second period put the Giants ahead.

It stayed like that until the final period when goals from Mark Cooper and Sam Ruopp secured the away win.

The Giants had lost 4-1 to fellow title contenders on Saturday night.

Boucher's equaliser came in the 26th minute when he flicked over the home goalkeeper, with Conway doubling the lead 11 minutes later.

The third goal from Cooper arrived with just 69 seconds on the clock, with with Ruopp completing the scoring with 19 seconds left to play.

The next fixture for Adam Keefe's men is at home to Coventry Blaze next Saturday.

