Cardiff Devils overturned a first leg defeat to advance in the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a comprehensive victory over Dundee Stars.

Stars had won 4-2 in the quarter final first leg in early December.

But Brodie Reid, Cole Sanford, Jake Coughler and Joshua Waller gave the Devils a commanding first period lead at Ice Arena Wales.

Phillipe Sanche replied for Dundee but Matt Register and Stephen Dixon sealed an 8-5 win on aggregate.