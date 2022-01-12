Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Canadian forward Jake Coughler joined Cardiff Devils in December

Cardiff Devils went top of the Elite League as their fine form continued with a 3-2 win at Glasgow Clan.

Devils went in front inside seven minutes as Jake Coughler scored a power-play goal to continue his impressive start to life as a Devil.

Coughler quickly claimed his second goal before Mitch Jones pulled one back for the hosts in the second period.

Stephen Dixon made it 3-1 early in the third period before Tim Shoup's power-play goal set up a tense finish.

Devils move above Sheffield Steelers at the summit of the table, though they have played more games than any other Elite League side.

They will be back in action on Friday when they face Belfast Giants.