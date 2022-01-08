Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Celebration time for the Giants in their narrow win at the Fife Ice Centre

Belfast Giants stayed in the Elite League title chase after beating Fife Flyers 3-2 in overtime to chalk up a 10th straight victory.

J.J Piccinich scored the winner after Mark Cooper and Jeff Baum netted for the Giants in Kirkcaldy.

Fife equalised twice to take it into overtime and the visitors won it with Piccinich's last gasp-penalty shot.

It completes a double over the Scottish side after the Giants won 4-1 at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

Just before the conclusion of the first session, Scott Conway got sent to the box for high sticking. In a slow burning first period, that was about the height of the action.

The second period couldn't have got off to a better start for Adam Keefe's men - Cooper slotted the puck past Shane Owen in the Fife goal after a smart play from Griffin Reinhart to give the Giants a deserved lead.

The hosts responded well and drew level five minutes before the second interval. James Anderson found Tommi Jokinen, who made no mistake from the mid slot as he sent the puck past Tyler Beskorowany in the Giants goal.

Just as the second period was drawing to a close, the Giants took the lead again during a power play. This time it was Baum who netted for the visitors with a sensational strike after good build-up play from Mark Garside and Lewis Hook.

Into the third and final period and the Flyers drew level once again. A short-handed goal scored by Michael McNicholas, assisted by Greg Chase.

But it was a dream ending for the Giants in overtime as Piccinich brought their run of wins into double figures and leaving them three points behind the pacesetting Cardiff Devils.