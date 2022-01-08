Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils secured a second win in a week over Manchester Storm to continue their fine run of form in the Elite League.

Cole Sanford, Stephen Dixon, Matt Register, Mark Louis as well as two from Josh Lammon secured a sixth successive win.

Cameron Critchlow and Curtis Hamilton scored two goals apiece for Storm with Finlay Ulrick also scoring.

Devils are away to Glasgow Clan on Wednesday.