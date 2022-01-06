Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils signed Jake Coughler following a long-term injury suffered by Brodie Dupont

Cardiff Devils fought back from two goals down to beat Manchester Storm 5-3 at an empty Ice Arena Wales.

Curtis Hamilton scored twice in the first period to put the visitors ahead, but Devils levelled the score with goals scored just seven seconds apart.

Sam Duggan gave Devils their first lead after 26 minutes before Josh Lammon extended the hosts' advantage to two.

Scott Simmonds reduced the deficit but new signing Jake Coughler sealed Devils' win with a late empty net goal.

The Devils have won all five games since Christmas Day and have moved level on points with league leaders Sheffield Steelers - however the Welsh side have played four more games.

Storm remain fourth in the Elite League with 20 points from 21 games.

The two sides meet again on Saturday, this time in Manchester, before the Devils travel to Northern Ireland to face in-form Belfast Giants.