Elite League: Cardiff Devils 2-0 Guildford Flames
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils claimed a 2-0 home victory against Guildford Flames in the Elite League.
Josh Waller put the Welsh side in front in the first period.
The second period was goalless but Devils made sure of the win thanks to a late empty-net goal from Justin Crandall.
The game was played behind closed doors because of Welsh government rules introduced as part of the battle against Covid-19's Omicron variant.
Flames host Devils in a rematch on Sunday, 2 January.
- BACKYARD BREEDERS: Breaking the law in brutal designer dog trade worth tens of thousands of pounds
- STORIES FROM WALES : Documentaries for curious minds