JJ Piccinich took his tally for the league season to 11 in the Giants' win

Two goals from in-form forward JJ Piccinich and one from Ben Lake secured the Belfast Giants a notable 3-1 away win against the Flames at the Guildford Spectrum.

The victory extends Belfast's winning streak in the Elite League to six matches and consolidates their position of third in the table standings.

The Giants had the perfect start when Piccinich scored his 10th goal in the league this season, firing home a wrist shot in just the fifth minute of the opening period.

Griffin Reinhart and Jordan Boucher both rattled the Flames' goalframe thereafter but the visitors were unable to extend their lead before the first interval.

The Giants outshot their hosts but failed to exploit four powerplay opportunities in the game before Piccinich grabbed his second of the night after five minutes of the final period, forcing a turnover and firing past Kevin Lindskoug in the Guildford goal.

Ian Watters pulled a goal back for the Flames with eight minutes remaining but the Giants then scored a third just over 60 seconds later, Lake firing into the roof of the net.

The Giants are now three points behind second-placed Cardiff Devils in the Elite League table but with four games in hand, while the Sheffield Steelers lie a further six points beyond at the summit.