Cardiff Devils' Elite League title ambitions suffered a setback following defeat at home by Coventry Blaze.

Blaze replaced scheduled opponents Manchester Storm, who did not travel because of Covid-19 protocols.

Brodie Duphont had brought Devils level following Janne Kivilahti's early goal but Nathaniel Halbert and Luke Ferrara put the visitors in control.

Josh Lammon reduced the deficit but Ferrera's second sealed Blaze's win before Reid scored Devil's third.

Devils will host Blaze once again on 27 December in a game that will be played behind closed doors because of Welsh government rules.