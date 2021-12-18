Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brendan Mikkelson sealed a dramatic overtime win for Cardiff Devils over Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Devils' Trevor Cox and Robert Dowd exchanged goals before Steelers' Martin Latal did likewise with Ben Davies.

John Armstrong then put the visitors ahead, but Davies and Lammon struck to put the hosts in front.

Steelers' Vojtech Polak took the game into overtime, Mikkelson had the final word in the Welsh capital.

Devils rose to second place behind Sheffield on the night.

Steelers had been scheduled to go to Belfast Giants, but Covid-19 issues there prompted a switch to facing Devils in Cardiff, who in turn had been due to host Nottingham Panthers - another team hit by the pandemic.

Devils go to Glasgow Clan on Sunday, 19 December, the team Steelers host on Wednesday, 22 December.