Ben O'Connor was voted the Elite League's Best British Player in 2015

Cardiff Devils have released Great Britain defenceman Ben O'Connor.

The 32-year-old only joined the Devils in August and played 16 games for the Cardiff side, scoring one goal during his short spell in Wales.

O'Connor has won two Elite League titles, a Play-off championship and a Challenge Cup during his career.

"The Devils would like to thank Ben for his service to the club and wish him well wherever he ends up for the rest of the season," said a club statement.