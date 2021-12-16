Nottingham Panthers are currently fifth in the Elite League table

Nottingham Panthers director of hockey Guy Doucet is hopeful the Elite League season will be able to be completed despite the rise in coronavirus cases.

The Panthers are one of three teams who have been placed under the league's Covid protocols, along with Belfast Giants and Dundee Stars.

All team activities have been suspended by the club until 24 December.

"It's the right thing to do, we need to keep everybody safe," Doucet told BBC Radio Nottingham.

A handful of positive cases in the Panthers squad were discovered after they returned from Belfast following last weekend's 7-2 defeat by the Giants.

"We first started to see an issue on Monday when the players got back from the tip and it kicked on from there," said Doucet.

"A few more cases have popped up but it's under control and at this point, I don't think it's going to get worse.

"The plan is to stay at home and isolate till the 24th. We'll get back on the ice for a day or two during Christmas and then go from there. We need to make sure the guys are ok and stay healthy. For now, we'll be getting a little break and putting things on hold for a few days."

Nottingham's away games against Cardiff Devils and Dundee, on 18 and 22 December, have been postponed.

They are now due to return to the ice for an away and home double-header against Sheffield Steelers on 26 and 27 December providing it is deemed safe to resume with the Omicron variant expected to continue spreading.

"Some of the guys have tested negative and feel great so with Pete Edwards, our strength and conditioning coach, we are working on a plan for them to stay as fit as possible," Doucet said.

"We need to use this 10 days as best as we can. If we can find some positives from it, if we can get some teaching going in terms of strategy and systems, we'll do that.

He added: "I've been dealing with the league throughout the week to make sure we are doing the right things and following the right protocols.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty because of the recent spread, but I'm confident they'll come up with a solution that's safe for everyone and I'm really hopeful that we can finish off the season."