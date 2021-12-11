Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Matt Register was Cardiff Devils' man of the match after his overtime winner

Matt Register scored an overtime goal to give Cardiff Devils a 3-2 victory on the road at Manchester Storm.

After a goalless first period, Josh Lammon gave Devils the lead, before Curtis Hamilton equalised for the hosts.

Brodie Reid resorted Devils' advantage with a power play goal, before Jared Vanwormer tied the scores to take the game to extra time.

Register struck to claim the win, while Storm settled for an overtime point.

Devils return to Ice Arena Wales on Sunday to take on Dundee Stars in the league, before facing the same opponents in the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Dundee have a two goal advantage after winning the first leg 4-2.