Elite League: Guildford Flames 2-1 Cardiff Devils

Devils' Ben Davies and Josh Waller in action against Guildford
Cardiff Devils suffered their second Elite League defeat of the weekend, losing 2-1 at Guildford Flames.

Robert Lachowicz put the hosts ahead during the second period and Jake Bolton would double their lead.

Brodie Reid netted late on for Devils, who suffered a second successive league loss.

Jarrod Skalde's side are away to Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday and visit Manchester Storm in the league on 11 December.

