Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Glasgow Clan 6-0 to complete Scottish double

Action from Sunday's contest between Glasgow Clan and the Belfast Giants
The Giants followed Saturday's win in Fife with another impressive performance in Glasgow

The Belfast Giants made it back-to-back weekend Elite League wins in Scotland as they romped to a 6-0 victory at Glasgow Clan.

Goals from Lewis Hook and Slater Doggett put Belfast 2-0 up after the first period.

Jordan Boucher extended the Giants advantage in the second period before late goals from David Goodwin, Griffin Reinhart and Scott Conway.

On Saturday night, Belfast won 3-0 at Fife Flyers.

The Scottish results will have been precisely what Giants coach Adam Keefe was looking for after last weekend's two defeats.

