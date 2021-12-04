Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Belfast Giants bounced back from two successive defeats with a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Fife Flyers in the Elite League.

Jordan Boucher opened the scoring at the Fife Ice Arena midway through the first period.

Slater Doggett beat the buzzer to make it two and Scott Conway completed the win halfway through the second period.

Adam Keefe's side are fourth in the table, six points off leaders Sheffield Steelers.

After losing both games the previous weekend, Boucher netted at 13:04 to make the breakthrough on the power play.

The Giants had to wait just 90 seconds before Doggett doubled their advantage and Conway, again on the power play, made it three on 31:29 to put the visitors in control.

Belfast are on in action again on Sunday when they face Glasgow Clan in the second game in their Scottish double-header.