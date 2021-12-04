Elite League: Cardiff Devils 3-5 Sheffield Steelers
Sheffield Steelers remain top of the Elite League after a crucial victory at title rivals Cardiff Devils.
Martin Latal put Steelers in front in the first period before captain Jonathan Phillips doubled their lead.
Vojtech Polak and Marc-Olivier Vallerand made it 4-0.
Cardiff Devils rallied through goals from Cole Sandford, Brodie Reid and Stepen Dixon they fell just short and Steelers' John Armstrong scored a fifth.
Devils are away at Guildford Flames on Sunday evening.