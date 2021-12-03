Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Friendship Four helps Giants recruitment and profile - Thornton

The Friendship Four ice hockey tournament will return to Belfast in November 2022.

The tournament will again see four top US college ice hockey teams competing for the Belpot trophy.

The UMass Lowell River Hawks, winners of the first Friendship Four in 2015, will compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats, Massachusetts Hockey (UMass) and Dartmouth Big Green will be the other hopefuls.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats and Massachusetts Hockey (UMass) both played in the 2016 edition while Dartmouth Big Green will be making their debut on Belfast ice on Friday and Saturday 25 and 26 November.

The Friendship Four is the only NCAA Division one hockey tournament to be held outside of the US.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 tournament due to continued travel restrictions while it also did not take place this year.

The announcement that the event will return to Belfast next year was made at Friday night's game between the UMass Lowell River Hawks and UMass in Boston, in the presence of a delegation from tournament organisers the Odyssey Trust.

The Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf said: "We're thrilled to have The Odyssey Trust here in Boston to announce the long-awaited return of the Friendship Four.

"This tournament has grown to become an important weekend in the collegiate hockey calendar and deliver valuable educational and life experiences for our colleges. We look forward to the event, which will no doubt be a highlight for 2022-23 season."