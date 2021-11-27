Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils had to battle for an Elite League victory over Belfast Giants in the Welsh capital.

It was level after the first period in which JJ Piccinich opened the scoring for the visitors before Brodie Reid hit back.

Brandon McNally put the hosts in front for the first time only for Piccinich to level the scores.

But McNally responded to again give Devils the lead and Trevor Cox added the fourth.

Devils are back in action on Sunday at Coventry Blaze while Giants host Dundee Stars.