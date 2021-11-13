Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Brodie Read was Cardiff Devils' penalty shootout hero as they edged Guildford Flames in the Challenge Cup.

Ian McNulty and Jake Bolton put the visitors 2-0 up before Brandon McNally brought the hosts back to 2-2 with a brace.

Flames went back in front through Brett Ferguson only for Stephen Dixon to again level for the hosts.

The encounter was settled after overtime stalemate as Read struck to bring victory for the Devils.

They are back in action on Sunday in the Elite League at Sheffield Steelers.