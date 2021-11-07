Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The Giants have picked up three wins and three defeats from their first six Elite League games

The Belfast Giants rebounded from Saturday night's horror show in Sheffield with a hard fought 3-2 victory over the Glasgow Clan at the SSE Arena.

The sides traded short-handed goals through the first two periods of play.

Jordan Boucher re-established the Giants' lead only for the Clan to hit back through Dylan Stevenson.

Lewis Hook grabbed the winner for the Belfast side as they bounced back from the 7-1 defeat by the Steelers.

Scott Conway got the Giants on the board early on at 1:18 with a couple of nice stick-handling moves but at 33:25 Matthieu Roy tied the game by converting a clean breakaway.

In between times it was a tough physical encounter with the home side having more possession of the puck but the visitors producing a determined defensive display blocking a number of shots.

The final period, however, was end-to-end with the Giants taking the lead thanks, in part, to another blocked shot by the Clan.

On the powerplay David Goodwin's shot came off a Glasgow stick and right into the path of Boucher who had an easy finish in front of the net.

Just over as minute later the visitors were back on terms again as Stevenson beat Giants goalie Tyler Beskorowany.

The winning goal came with under three minutes remaining when Jeff Baum's shot from the left circle was redirected past Shane Starrett by Lewis Hook as the Giants claimed two valuable Elite League points.

The Giants moved to 3-3 in their first six league games and will look to improve that record next Sunday against the Dundee Stars.