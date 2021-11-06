Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Matt Register in action against Coventry Blaze

Coventry Blaze kept alive their hopes of progressing to the last eight of Challenge Cup with a vital 2-1 win at Cardiff Devils.

Blaze avenged a 5-2 home defeat to Devils on Halloween thanks to Janne Kivilahti's two goals during the first period.

Trevor Cox pulled a goal back for Devils, who had already guaranteed a quarter final spot.

Devils are away to Fife Flyers in the Elite League on Sunday, 7 November.