Braehead Arena has been home to Glasgow Clan for over a decade

Glasgow Clan's subsidiary partner has signed a 20-year lease to become the new operators of Braehead Arena.

The retail complex housing the rink came under new ownership after falling into financial difficulty last year.

As well as Clan's home matches in the Elite Ice Hockey League, the 5,200 capacity venue will host public ice skating.

"The real hard work begins now," said Glasgow Arena Ltd director Gareth Chalmers.

"We know the scale of the challenge and we will do everything we can to make this venue a resounding success."

Glasgow have not played any matches in this season's EIHL but will start their campaign away to Belfast Giants on Sunday.