Cole Sanford's two goals came inside a minute

Cardiff Devils bounced back from Elite League defeat to Nottingham Panthers by winning 5-2 in the Challenge Cup at Coventry Blaze.

Stephen Dixon put the Devils ahead before two quickfire goals from Cole Sanford made it 3-0.

It was 4-0 at the end of the first period thanks to Josh Waller and Justin Crandall stretched the Devils' lead to five in the second.

Ryan Penny and Janne Kivilahti pulled goals back, but Devils took the points.

The Devils suffered their first home league defeat of the season against the Panthers on Saturday.