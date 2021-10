Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Nottingham Panthers scored three goals in the third period to secure victory at Cardiff Devils in the Elite League.

Oliver Betteridge, Simon Suoranta and Christophe Boivin were the scorers for the Panthers.

It was Devils' first home league defeat of the season.

Jarrod Skalde's team are away to Coventry Blaze on Sunday and host the same opposition at Ice Arena Wales on Saturday, 6 November.