Tyler Soy scores the opener for the Giants against Dundee

Belfast Giants edged Dundee Stars 4-3 after a penalty shootout to secure top spot in their Challenge Cup group.

Tyler Soy put the hosts ahead and Gabriel Desjardins levelled before David Goodwin restored Belfast's lead.

Conor Sills equalised and Dundee went on to level again through Desjardins after Scott Conway edged the Giants back in front.

Conway won it as the only player to score in the shootout with the Giants seeded for the quarter-final draw.

There were a flurry of goals in the first five minutes of the contest - Soy opened the Giants' account in the third minute, deflecting in Mark Cooper's pass to the crease.

The Stars' response was near instant as they equalised within 11 seconds of the restart through Canadian forward Desjardins. A little over a minute later, Goodwin re-established the home side's lead, the Giants captain flicking the puck over the pads of Stars keeper Adam Morrison from close range.

There was no further scoring until 30 seconds into the third period as Sills levelled things up with a Dundee equaliser. Scott Conway then re-established the Giants' lead, finishing from a tight angle, only for Desjardins to grab his second of the night to make it three-all and so extend the game into overtime.

The Giants failed to exploit a one-man advantage on the ice after Alexandre Ranger of the Stars was penalised for slashing and, with no further scoring, the game went to a penalty shootout.

Conway proved to be the Giants' matchwinner as the only player from either side to convent successfully, with the Stars failing to find a way past Jackson Whistle in the Belfast goal.