Devils netminder Mac Carruth weathered the Storm with a shutout

Cardiff Devils Manchester enjoyed a dominant 3-0 win over Manchester Storm in Sunday's Elite League game at Ice Arena Wales.

After a scoreless opening period, Devils took control through Josh Batch's score and a short-handed goal by Josh Waller.

Brodie Reid extended the lead in the third on the powerplay.

Devils are next in action in the Challenge Cup at Guildford Flames on Wednesday, 27 October (19:30).