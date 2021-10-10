Coventry Blaze 3-2 Cardiff Devils

Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Coventry Blaze lost their three previous Challenge Cup games this season before beating Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils stayed top of their Challenge Cup group despite suffering defeat at previously winless Coventry Blaze, whose late winner came from Evan Bloodoff.

The visitors had beaten the same opponents 4-1 on Saturday, but could not repeat the feat at SkyDome Arena.

Stephen Dixon and Josh Lammon scored for Devils, as they had in Cardiff.

But goals from Dane Gibson, Ryan Penny and Bloodoff gave Blaze a morale-boosting win.

Devils are next in action on Wednesday, 13 October when they will seek revenge in Europe's Champions Hockey League against Finnish champions Lukko Rauma, who won the first leg 5-2.

Blaze return to the ice in the Elite League when they host Belfast Giants on Sunday, 17 October.