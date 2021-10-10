Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

GB failed to add to their first goal at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham

Great Britain women missed out on a spot in final qualification for the Winter Olympics despite a 1-0 victory against South Korea in Nottingham.

GB needed to win by two goals to finish top of their group and progress at the expense of their opponents.

Louise Adams gave the hosts hope when she put her side in front with a minute remaining of the second period.

Adams went close to a second in the final period, as did Jodie Bloom, but South Korea held on to advance.

GB were beaten 2-1 by Slovenia in their second match in the group having won the opener against Iceland.

"We emptied the tank completely," said GB coach Mike Clancy. "We came up against a well-drilled side that knew what they needed to do.

"I couldn't have asked for any more from the team - they made me really proud."

Winning the group would have sent GB into November's final qualification round for the 2022 Winter Olympics, scheduled to begin on 4 February.