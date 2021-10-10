Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Giants forward JJ Piccinich sends in a shot on the Flyers goal

Belfast Giants secured a place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 6-2 win over Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena.

Scott Conway scored twice for the Giants with JJ Piccinich, Griffin Reinhart, Jordan Boucher and Ciaran Long getting the other goals.

Jacob Carson and Carson Stadnyk were on target for the Flyers.

The Giants begin the defence of their Elite League title next weekend with a road trip to the Cardiff Devils and Coventry Blaze.

Belfast included home grown talents Kell Beattie and Mack Stewart in their line-up. The pair of 17 year-olds, who have come through the Giants Academy, made their debuts in Friday night's 2-0 win in Fife.

Conway opened the scoring for Adam Keefe's side in the first period with the deflection on a shot from Boucher and the lead was doubled as time expired when defenceman Reinhart beat Flyers netminder Shane Owen with the short-handed effort.

Celebration time for the Giants after a goal goes in against the Flyers

The visitors failed to record a single shot on net in the opening 20 minutes but made it a one-goal game with their first in the second period on the powerplay from Benson.

However, the Giants were dominating the game and after pressure from Stewart forced a turnover, Long made the score 3-1 and Boucher was on hand with the Giants' fourth on the powerplay.

Piccinich assisted on Conway's second of the game on the powerplay and then, after Stadnyk had pulled a goal back for the Scottish side, the Giants forward scored himself, also with the man advantage.