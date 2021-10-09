Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Stephen Dixon put Devils ahead for the second time on the night

Cardiff Devils moved top of their Challenge Cup group with a 4-1 home win over Coventry Blaze.

Trevor Cox opened the scoring early in the first period, before Dillon Eichstadt levelled on the powerplay 21 minutes in.

Stephen Dixon, Josh Lammon and Brodie Reid all scored in the third period as Devils finished in style.

Victory sees Devils leapfrog Guildford Flames into first, Blaze remain winless from their opening three games.

Just four minutes in, Matt Register's shot was well saved but Cox reacted quickest to put Devils 1-0 up.

Cox sat two minutes for tripping early in the second period and Coventry took immediate advantage, Eichstadt firing into the top corner from distance.

Devils almost restored their lead moments later when Cox's effort ricocheted off the frame of the goal.

Dixon restored Devils' lead early in the third period, Brendan Mikkleson with the assist.

Lammon puts Devils two up after a quick return pass from Ben O'Connor set up the simplest of finishes.

And Reid ensured the home crowd at the Ice Arena Wales went home happy, scoring into an empty net to round off the win.

The two sides meet again on Sunday, with Blaze hosting Devils in another Challenge Cup encounter at the SkyDome Arena (17:30 BST).