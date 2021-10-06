Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cole Sanford was on target for Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils fell to a 5-2 defeat away at Lukko Rauma in the Champions Hockey League as the Finnish champions moved top of Group C.

Goals from Noel Pietila and Arttu Ilomaki put Lukko 2-0 up in the first period at the Kivikylan Areena.

Kristian Pospisil added a third for the hosts before Cole Sanford pulled one back for the Devils after 23 minutes.

Vili Saarijarvi made it 4-1 before Joshua Waller added the Devils' second, but Saarijarvi's second sealed the win.

The result sees Lukko go top of Group C, above Germany's Adler Mannheim, though they have played one game more.

Cardiff remain bottom of the group, with their final match to come next Wednesday, against Lukko once more.