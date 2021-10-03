Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

David Goodwin (right) netted as the Giants fought back from 2-0 down to level but Dundee regrouped to clinch a 4-2 victory

The Belfast Giants lost for the first time this season as they were beaten 4-2 by Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup.

Charlie Combs netted twice for Dundee in the opening 10 minutes which left them 2-0 up after a first period when Belfast were called for five penalties.

David Goodwin replied with a power play goal before Sam Ruopp levelled before the end of the second period.

But Timi Lahtinen restored the home side's lead two minutes from time prior to Dillon Lawrence's empty net goal.

The Stars took the lead after just three minutes of the contest as forward Combs exploited their first power play opportunity after Scott Conway of the Giants had been called for tripping.

That pattern was repeated in the 10th minute as Combs grabbed his and Dundee's second goal, following another tripping penalty, this time on Ciaran Long.

However Goodwin pulled a goal back for the visitors in the second period, another power play score after Lahtinen was penalised for slashing.

Giants defenceman Ruopp then levelled things up four minutes before the second break, with a score from long range.

However Lahtinen put the Stars ahead once more with a little over two minutes left and with Giants netminder Jackson Whistle pulled with seconds remaining, Dundee sealed victory as Lawrence scored his empty net goal.