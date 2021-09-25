Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils began the domestic ice hockey season with an overtime win over Guildford Flames in the Challenge Cup.

Ian Watters gave Flames the lead but goals from Mark Richardson and Brandon McNally put Devils in front.

Chris Gerrie levelled for the visitors in the third period with Brodie Reid securing victory in overtime.

Devils are away to Sheffield Steelers in the opening game of the Elite League season on Sunday.