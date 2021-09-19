Cardiff Devils complete pre-season with two wins against Manchester Storm
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils completed their Elite League pre-season with a 100% record after wins over Manchester Storm.
After beating Nottingham Panthers home and away, Jarrod Skalde's side repeated the same feat against Storm to finish pre-season with four wins from four.
The Devils ran out 8-1 winners at home on Saturday before a 4-3 in Cardiff on Sunday evening.
Guildford Flames travel to south Wales in the Challenge Cup on 25 September, as Devils return to competitive action.