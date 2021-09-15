Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

The SSE Arena in Belfast was a mass vaccination centre during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Belfast Giants have announced that 3,500 spectators are set to be in attendance for their home matches in October.

The SSE Arena will be just under 50% full for the Giants' Challenge Cup game with Dundee Stars on 1 October.

The Giants say they will operate with a reduced capacity until final guidance is given out by the NI Executive.

Spectators in attendance will have to show proof of a full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.

Adrian Doyle, director of experience operations for The Odyssey Trust, owners of the Belfast Giants said: "If the continued easing of restrictions allows, we are confident that our planning - backed by our Covid entry requirements, risk assessments and our ventilation systems - will ensure the safe return of hockey fans to the Arena, at these capacities."

Adam Keefe's side begin their season away to Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup on 25 and 26 September before hosting the Stars in the reverse fixture on 1 October.

The Flyers are the next team to visit Belfast on 10 October before both Scottish opposition return to the SSE Arena, which was a mass vaccination centre during the Covid-19 pandemic, on 24 and 30 October.

There have been no Elite League or Challenge Cup games since March last year due to the pandemic.

The news comes after Northern Ireland welcomed 13,000 fans for their World Cup qualifier with Switzerland on 8 September at Windsor Park and Ulster's Kingspan Stadium will host 15,000 spectators for their first home game of the season on 24 September.