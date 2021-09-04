Champions Hockey League: Lausanne HC 2-0 Cardiff Devils
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils were thwarted in their attempt to complete the Champions Hockey League against Switzerland's Lausanne HC.
They beat the Swiss team 4-1 seven days earlier, but dropped to the bottom of Pool C after losing the away tie.
After a scoreless opening period, Lukas Frick broke the deadlock and Joel Genazzi added the second late on.
The Devils defeat came two days after they fell to a 7-2 loss Adler Mannheim in the same competition.
In the group's other game, Adler Mannheim beat Finnish champions Lukko Rauma 2-1 to retain top spot.
The Devils have a double header against Finnish champions Lukko in October.