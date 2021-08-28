Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' game against Adler Mannheim was their first match in 17 months

Cardiff Devils secured their first win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Lausanne HC in the Champions Hockey Cup.

Putting Thursday's defeat to Adler Mannheim firmly behind them, the Devils took an early lead through Cole Sanford and Brodie Reid.

Lausanne pulled one back before Sanford's second of the night made it 3-1.

GB's Sam Duggan completed the scoring to make it 4-1 on the night.