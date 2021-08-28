Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 4-1 Lausanne HC
Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils secured their first win of the season with a 4-1 victory over Lausanne HC in the Champions Hockey Cup.
Putting Thursday's defeat to Adler Mannheim firmly behind them, the Devils took an early lead through Cole Sanford and Brodie Reid.
Lausanne pulled one back before Sanford's second of the night made it 3-1.
GB's Sam Duggan completed the scoring to make it 4-1 on the night.
