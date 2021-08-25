Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde 'extremely excited' for long-awaited return

Cardiff Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde says they are "ready to compete" in the Champions Hockey League despite meeting his players less than a fortnight ago.

Over 10 months after his appointment, Skalde and the new-look Devils roster began arriving in Cardiff on 13 August.

And after just 12 practice sessions and no pre-season games, the Devils host Adler Mannheim in the CHL on Thursday.

"My full expectation is to be able to compete at that level and find some success," said Skalde.

"We know the pace will be high, they've played pre-season games and had a lot of practice time.

"But our group will come in fresh, ready to compete, pay attention to our responsibilities and I like what we are going to bring on Thursday."

Adler Mannheim, seven-time Deutsche Eishockey Liga champions, have qualified for the CHL on all-but-one occasion, winning their group in three different campaigns.

Their visit to the Viola Arena on Thursday would have posed a difficult challenge for a Devils team with a perfect pre-season.

But Skalde, a former Pittsburgh Penguins development coach, says he is excited by what he sees in the Devils roster.

"The atmosphere and the pace on the ice and the energy levels have been very good, I think that's a credit to Mark Richardson, Sam Duggan and the guys that were here before," said Skalde.

"They've welcomed in the new guys, and part of our plan was also to bring guys in with leadership qualities and I think that was evident from day one that those guys have taken charge and are very welcoming.

"We've got a lot of proud guys in our locker, guys like Brendan Mikkleson who have played at the highest levels of European hockey.

"A lot of our guys are equivalent to some of Mannheim's players, those teams have depth, but we have such a proud group who want to compete, have played at the highest levels, and I don't think the intimidation factor will be an issue."

Former Calgary Flames defenceman Mikkelson has been named Devils assistant captain.

The 34-year-old joined Stephen Dixon and Sam Duggan as the club's assistant captains, while Mark Richardson was named captain in his 14th season with the Devils.

A little over two years after winning the 2019 Deutsche Eishockey Liga with Mannheim, Mikkleson is now ready to make his Devils debut against his former team.

Brendan Mikkleson played 131 games in the National Hockey League over five years

"I have a lot of great memories there," said Mikkleson.

"I was lucky enough to win a championship, so nothing but fond memories, but while it will be good to see them at the end of the day I'm competing against them.

"The longer you play the more you want to be in winning environments, individual things really don't matter.

"I was lucky enough to win in Mannheim and I want to feel that experience again."

Mikkleson arrived in Cardiff a day later than head coach Skalde, but says the staff and players are already showing improvement in training.

"Everything we've done so far has been good and we're progressing in a positive way and now it's about moving forward," said Mikkleson.

"There are different sets of goals, there are big ones and we want to do well in Champions League, regular season and Challenge Cup, but it's about building and you need short term goals as well.

"The tradition has been set here in the last number of years that we are expected to be there and right in the middle of things and being one of the top teams and I don't expect that to change."

Devils welcome back fans

Cardiff Devils' 2020 Challenge Cup final defeat against Sheffield Steelers was the last match fans could attend

Thursday's game has been a long time coming, particularly for the Cardiff Devils fans who last saw their side in action in March. 2020.

And while the head coach may be different, along with the majority of the roster, the passionate, vocal fanbase surrounding the club is very much the same.

"I'm really excited to meet the fans on Thursday," said Skalde.

"It's been a long time since they've been able to watch hockey and bring their passion.

"It's super exciting for the players and myself, to get everyone together, and get the opportunity to do what we love to do."

Mikkleson added: "I know it's going to mean a lot to them to be back and have a sense of normal, that's part of the process, so I'm excited for them and it should be fun."