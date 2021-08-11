Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Mark Cooper is the latest addition to Adam Keefe's roster for the 2021-22 season

The Belfast Giants have added 29-year-old Canadian forward Mark Cooper to their roster for the 2021-22 season.

Cooper arrives in Belfast following two years playing for the South Carolina Stingrays.

He notched 12 goals and 16 assists in 46 games last season, helping the club reach the play-offs.

"It was a great learning experience, which hopefully I can bring to Belfast and win a championship there." said Cooper of his move to the Elite League.

Commenting on the news, Adam Keefe, Head Coach of the Belfast Giants said: "Mark is a player we have been watching and speaking to for a few summers now about coming to Belfast.

He has spent time in the ECHL and AHL throughout his time playing pro in North America and brings valuable experience to the team.

"At 6'2", he's a big guy and a hard-working power forward who plays the right way and goes to the net hard."