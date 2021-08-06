Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ben O'Connor was voted the Elite League's Best British Player in 2015

Cardiff Devils have added Great Britain defenceman Ben O'Connor to their roster after six years at Sheffield Steelers.

The 32-year-old won two Elite League titles, a Play-off championship and the 2020 Challenge Cup - beating his new team Devils in the final.

O'Connor has also been Steelers' top scoring defenceman in five of his six seasons with the club.

"Ben is a very talented player and has a huge offensive upside," said Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde.

"I started seriously watching him at the World Championships and was impressed with his overall game."

O'Connor joins fellow British defenceman Josh Batch and Mark Richardson, who he also played alongside in Kazakhstan for Arlan Kokshetau, at Devils.

While playing for Great Britain, O'Connor has been voted Best Defenceman at four consecutive World Championships, including their historic promotion campaign to the top tier in 2019.

"He skates so well, has great hands, he plays with poise and makes simple plays everywhere on the ice," added Skalde.

"I have spoken to him a ton over the last few weeks and he is very motivated this season to show us that he can be a dominant player in this league again.

"I believe he can be as well."