Brodie Reid finished as Dornbirner's top scorer in 2017-18 with 18 goals and 29 assists in 53 games

Cardiff Devils have signed winger Brodie Reid for the upcoming campaign.

The 31-year-old joins from Kansas City Mavericks, where he led his team in goals (25) and overall points (60) in 60 games played last season.

Reid has also played in Europe's EBEL League for teams including HC Bolzano, Dornbirner EC and Villacher SV.

"Brodie is a prolific scorer and has been at or near the top of his team's scoring charts," said Devils head coach Jarrod Skalde.

"He is coming off another great season that saw him lead his team in scoring in the ECHL, in probably the best season of competition in that league's history.

"Covid saw a lot of players go back to play there that wouldn't normally be in that league and the level of play was higher than normal, and he excelled as one of the top players in the league.

"His coaches and teammates say he makes players around him better and I think his mix of talent and experience is ideal for this team."