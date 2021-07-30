Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Ruopp is the fifth new face to join the Giants before the 2021-22 season begins

The Belfast Giants have added Canadian defenceman Sam Ruopp to their roster for the upcoming Elite League season.

The 25-year-old was an NHL draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, but opted to further his education rather than go professional.

He captained Major Junior side the Prince George Cougars between 20014-2017, winning defenceman of the year three times in a row.

Ruopp made his pro debut with ECHL side Allen Americans last season.

He joins the Giants as their fifth new face for the season which is set to begin in late September, as the side returns following 18 months of inactivity.

"He will bring a physical presence to the Giants defence core, and, having been a Captain before, he brings valued leadership to the group," said head coach Adam Keefe.

"I think he will make a big impression with the fans."