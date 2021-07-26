Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Forward Conway was coached by Keefe while playing for Team GB in 2020

Forward Scott Conway and defenceman Cam Knight have become the latest additions to the Belfast Giants' roster as the Elite League season edges nearer.

Englishman Conway is familiar with head coach Adam Keefe having played for Team GB last year while Knight, from Massachusetts, was in talks to join the Giants for the 2020-21 campaign before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"These are two impressive young players that we have been watching with interest for some time now," said Keefe.

"We believe (they) will add further energy and ambition to our growing roster."

The Giants are set to return to action from 25-26 September following 18 months of inactivity.

Having re-signed seven familiar faces, the capture of Knight and Conway brings the new faces on the Giants' roster to four, with Slater Doggett and Texan Jeff Baum joining the Belfast side.

Conway was the only British player to play in the 2017 Friendship Four tournament hosted in Belfast, when he was a team-mate of Baum's at Providence College.

He spent last season at ECHL side Allen Americans, while Knight most recently played for the Tulsa Oilers.

"Belfast was definitely top of my list and when Keefer reached out to me, I sat down with my family, and it was really a no brainer," said Knight.

"I had heard so many great things about the city, about the league, about the fans. It's a great opportunity for me and I'm very excited. They have a history of winning; the fans are unbelievable; they average the highest attendances in the league."