Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Braehead Arena has been home to Glasgow Clan for over a decade

Glasgow Clan have hired experienced Canadian Malcolm Cameron as head coach and head of hockey operations.

The 51-year-old spent two decades coaching in the East Coast Hockey League, where he has overseen the fifth-most games of all time.

Cameron was most recently with Gyergyoi Hoki Club in Romania.

His appointment will reassure fans amid uncertainty over the club's future at the Braehead Arena with the new season looming.

Clan chief operating officer Gareth Chalmers said almost 30 candidates were assessed for the position vacated by Zack Fitzgerald last year.

"It was imperative we were able to appoint someone who would bring head coaching experience as well as having carried out a previous hockey operations role off the ice," he added.

"His coaching experience and record was obviously key in the decision making, however his invaluable recruiting experience, extensive contacts and connection to Scotland were fundamental in the decision making process."

Cameron, who has Scottish ancestry, coached the Cincinnati Cyclones, Long Beach Ice Dogs, Texas Wildcatters, Florida Everblades, Elmira Jackals and Wichita Thunders in his homeland, amassing the fifth-highest number of wins in ECHL history.

He has also worked in Italy with SV Kaltern/Caldaro, and left his position in Romania earlier this year.

Clan have not played a match since 2020, with the Elite Ice Hockey League cancelled in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Glasgow side were seventh in the table, but no winner was declared.

The retail complex housing the rink is under new ownership after falling into financial difficulty last year, with Clan having made it their "immediate priority" to become the arena's new operating company.

After months of talks, a deal has yet to be struck.