Defenceman Jeff Baum is the second new face in the Giants roster after Slater Doggett

Belfast Giants have further bolstered their roster ahead of the 2021-22 season by signing Mark Garside, Ben Lake and Jeff Baum.

Scottish defenceman Garside returns for his 11th season at the Giants with Lake signing on for his second.

Texan defenceman Baum, 25, is the second new addition to the roster after the capture of Slater Doggett.

"We're excited to have Mark Garside and Ben Lake back in Belfast this season," said head coach Adam Keefe.

"Their experience, combined with their passion for this club and hunger to chase trophies is exactly what we need."

Garside has played 546 games for the Giants with 55 goals and 150 assists to his name, helping the side win three league titles and two Challenge Cups.

Lake returns to Belfast after the Covid-19 pandemic cut short his debut Giants campaign. The Calgary native returns following his draft to Manchester in the Elite series, followed by his third outing for Team Great Britain in the World Championships this summer.

While Baum is a new addition, he has previous experience of playing in Belfast having turned out for Providence College in the Friendship Four in 2017.

"We're also looking forward to welcoming Jeff Baum back to Belfast - we have kept a close eye on him ever since the Friendship Four and he will bring a welcome injection of fresh energy to the team," said Keefe.

The trio's arrival brings the Giants' total number of signings to nine. Fan-favourites Darcy Murphy, Kevin Raine and Tyler Beskorowany were announced at the end of June before Doggett signed alongside Ciaran Long and Lewis Hook.

The new Elite League season is scheduled to get underway from 25-26 September following 18 months out of action due to the Covid-19 pandemic.