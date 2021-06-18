Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Liam Kirk scored seven goals in seven games at this year's World Championship in Latvia

Great Britain forward Liam Kirk has agreed a three-year NHL entry-level contract with Arizona Coyotes.

The 21-year-old, who was selected in the seventh round of the NHL Draft in 2018, scored seven goals in seven games at this year's World Championship.

Kirk finished as the tournament's joint-leading goalscorer in Latvia, alongside Canada's Andrew Mangiapane.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NHL so to get this deal with the Coyotes is fantastic," he said.

"I am a step closer to that dream and I will continue to push myself to reach the elite level. I'm looking forward to linking-up with Arizona with an entry-level contract."

The club are yet to announce the deal but a tweet by the agent Dan Milstein read: "Liam Kirk of Great Britain agrees to terms on the three-year NHL entry-level deal with Arizona Coyotes."

Rotherham-born Kirk came through the Sheffield junior system and made his Steelers debut at the age of 16.

After becoming the first English-born and trained player to be drafted to the NHL, he joined Peterborough Petes in 2018 in the North American junior league, the OHL.

Great Britain coach Pete Russell, who handed Kirk his full GB debut in 2018 in Hungary and also coached him as a junior, said: "It's fantastic news for Liam.

"After an incredible World Championship, he gets an entry-level contract with Arizona in the NHL - it's amazing.

"His journey is starting again and he's now got a huge challenge ahead, but he's a great guy and he has really developed as a player.

"Just think how far he has come in the past few years, especially with that performance at the World Championship. I couldn't be happier for him. He's from a lovely family and is a great kid. I'm really excited for him."