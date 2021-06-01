Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Great Britain's Liam Kirk is the top scorer at the World Championship after two goals against Switzerland

Great Britain's final match at the Ice Hockey World Championship ended in a 6-3 defeat by Switzerland.

Britain are joint-bottom in Group A after winning one of their seven games in Latvia.

Liam Kirk, 21, scored twice to take his tally to a tournament-leading seven goals as Britain levelled at 2-2.

But group leaders Switzerland ran out comfortable winners, establishing a four-goal advantage before Brendan Connolly struck in the third period.

Gregory Hofmann and Christoph Bertschy both scored twice for Switzerland, with Santeri Alatalo and Nico Hischier also contributing.

The final group matches take place on Tuesday before the quarter-finals begin later this week.

Defeat means Britain end with three successive defeats following victory over Belarus - the country's first regulation time win at the World Championship since 1962.

Co-coach Adam Keefe said: "We are proud of every single one of the players. We wanted to come and compete and that is what we have done against some of the best teams in the world.

"There have been some fantastic moments with the top one being the victory over Belarus. The team has the confidence now that it belongs at this level and they keep showing it time and time again."

IIHF 2021 World Championship - GB results

Saturday, 22 May - Great Britain 1-7 Russia

Sunday, 23 May - Great Britain 1-2 Slovakia

Tuesday, 25 May - Great Britain 2-3 Denmark

Wednesday, 26 May - Belarus 3-4 Great Britain

Friday, 28 May - Sweden 4-1 Great Britain

Saturday, 29 May - Czech Republic 6-1 Great Britain

Tuesday, 1 June - Switzerland 6-3 Great Britain