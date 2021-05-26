Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Great Britain claimed a first victory at the World Championship in Latvia as they beat Belarus 4-3 in Group A.

Liam Kirk scored twice, while Ben Davies and Mike Hammond were also on target as Britain established a 4-1 lead.

Vladislav Kodola had made it 1-1, then Geoff Platt and Shane Prince scored as Belarus threatened a late comeback.

The win is Britain's first in regulation time at the World Championship since 1962.

Britain took a point against Denmark on Tuesday but went on to lose 3-2 in overtime.

They have four points after four games following opening defeats by Russia and Slovakia.

"This was a fantastic performance against a very good team," said co-coach Adam Keefe.

"We knew as a coaching staff and we believe in these players if they keep playing that way they will get their moment - and this is their moment.

"Everything that is happening to them right now is well deserved and well earned and all the credit in the world goes to each and every one of those players."

Next up for Britain is Sweden on Friday at 14:15 BST.

IIHF 2021 World Championship - GB results/fixtures

Saturday, 22 May - Great Britain 1-7 Russia

Sunday, 23 May - Great Britain 1-2 Slovakia

Tuesday, 25 May - Great Britain 2-3 Denmark

Wednesday, 26 May - Belarus 3-4 Great Britain

Friday, 28 May - Sweden v Great Britain - (14:15)

Saturday, 29 May - Czech Republic v Great Britain (10:15)

Tuesday, 1 June - Switzerland v Great Britain - (10:15)