Brendan Mikkelson, pictured playing for Calgary Flames, was the number 31 overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft

Cardiff Devils have signed former Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames defenceman Brendan Mikkelson.

The 33-year-old played over five seasons in the National Hockey League, featuring in 131 games before moving to Sweden's Lulea HF in 2015.

Mikkelson becomes the first signing for the Devils ahead of the 2021-22 Elite League season, and the first for new head coach Jarrod Skalde.

"He has proven he can play at the top level in the world," said Skalde.

"The reports we got on him were as much about his off-ice qualities as a leader and a great team-mate as they were about his on-ice ability.

"He has been chosen to be a captain or assistant captain numerous times throughout his career and he is a winner, which is why he was attracted to Cardiff."

Mikkelson most recently played for MODO in the Swedish Allsvenskan league after a spell with Salzburg.

Before that he also won the DEL Championship with Adler Mannheim, the German side who the Devils face in this year's upcoming Champions Hockey League.